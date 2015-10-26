Oct 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Key automotive provisions of the Trans-Pacific trade agreement are bad for Canada, so the new Liberal government needs to take a careful look at the deal before approving it, says Dianne Craig, Ford Motor Co's Canada chief executive officer. (bit.ly/1RwJf8k)

** The civilian watchdog that oversees the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has completed its investigation into the force's treatment of indigenous women and girls in northern British Columbia - a probe launched more than two years ago in response to a human-rights report that detailed allegations including excessive use of force, rape and mishandling of missing-persons reports. (bit.ly/1KzZI6A)

NATIONAL POST

** At least three people are dead and others are missing after a weekend whale watching expedition on British Columbia's west coast ended with a vessel capsizing, sending dozens of people into the ocean water. (bit.ly/1Xt0TOq)

** A trifecta of concerns was brought to Elizabeth Denham, British Columbia's Information and Privacy Commissioner, earlier this year. Denham investigated claims of inappropriate, possibly illegal destruction of government records, and requests for information deliberately undermined. (bit.ly/1WdtGE6) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S)