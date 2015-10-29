Oct 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The oil patch is cutting ever deeper to cope with the
longest crude-price rout in more than 15 years. Royal Dutch
Shell Plc took the drastic step of halting its
multibillion-dollar Carmon Creek oil sands development in
Alberta after it had already started construction. The oil major
blamed weak crude markets and insufficient pipeline capacity to
export the eventual production. (bit.ly/1MVUALT)
** Spending by Chinese travelers to Canada is up sharply, as
China closes in on second place among the country's largest
sources of foreign tourists. The most recent report on debit and
credit card spending in Canada, released by payment processor
Moneris Solutions Corp, shows that Chinese visitors increased
their use of credit cards by 30.2 percent in the third quarter
of 2015 compared with the year-earlier period. (bit.ly/1MVUmnQ)
** Under heavy fire and facing a possible audit, Premier
Kathleen Wynne has pulled an abrupt U-turn, telling a surprised
legislature she will force teachers' unions to provide receipts
before they receive multi-million dollar payments to cover
negotiating expenses. Education Minister Liz Sandals previously
insisted no receipts from the unions were necessary. (bit.ly/1RBx0Yh)
NATIONAL POST
** Barrick Gold Corp delivered solid third-quarter
earnings, generating positive cash flow for the second straight
quarter after a long period of negative cash flow. The world's
biggest gold producer also reduced its cost guidance and said it
is close to meeting its $3 billion debt reduction target for
2015. (bit.ly/1GLRJs0)
** Alberta's NDP government is taking bold steps to reduce
its reliance on oil, including borrowing heavily to boost
infrastructure and sponsoring economic diversification. Alberta
still needs an oil-price recovery to balance its books or it
could end up in a risky spot. The likely unintended outcome
would be higher the debt, the more Alberta will need oil and gas
to be its reliable cash cow. (bit.ly/1kdgjHX)
