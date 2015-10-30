Oct 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has extended an olive
branch to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley after releasing news
about the company's plans to cancel its Carmon Creek project,
casting a pall on the new provincial budget unveiled at the same
time. (bit.ly/20fn9Oa)
** Home prices in most major housing markets in the country
are overvalued, with Toronto and some Western cities facing a
high risk of a correction, Canada's federal housing agency
warned. (bit.ly/1P1dSpc)
** Alberta lost 63,500 jobs in the first eight months of
this year, according to government data, showing the toll weak
oil prices have had on the western province. The losses were the
largest since the global economic crisis when the province shed
72,500 jobs over the same period in 2009. (bit.ly/1P9pkxm)
NATIONAL POST
** Bank of Nova Scotia offered its customers an
American Express card, but the bank is not part of Apple
Inc's plans to roll out Apple Pay in Canada through the
American credit card company. (bit.ly/1NcUVOE)
** Against a backdrop of considerable political intrigue in
Ontario, Hydro One, the former provincially owned transmission
and distribution company, priced its initial public offering.
The entity will sell a minimum of 81.1 million shares at
C$20.50. (bit.ly/1RDnnIL)
** Stephen Harper will be remembered as an average or better
prime minister by most Canadians, significantly more than the
31.9 percent who voted for the Conservative Party in the last
election, according to a new poll released Friday. (bit.ly/1kg34pL)
