THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** TransCanada Corp said it has asked the U.S.
State Department to suspend the review of its $8 billion
Keystone XL pipeline while it seeks clearance from regulators in
Nebraska. (bit.ly/1Na8o5A)
** The incoming Trudeau government, already facing a tough
decision on whether to offer a $1 billion bailout to Bombardier
Inc, says it's standing by a different political
pledge that will end up hurting the Montreal aircraft maker and
its troubled C Series plane. (bit.ly/1SkUTEC)
** Royal Bank of Canada has completed its $5 billion
acquisition of Los Angeles-based City National Corp, setting
into motion RBC's ambitious strategy for building a much larger
presence in the United States and Britain. (bit.ly/1l5NsWC)
NATIONAL POST
** Moody's Investors Service has put Bank of Nova Scotia's
longterm debt ratings under review for possible
downgrade. The ratings agency cited significant measures taken
by Canada's third-largest bank to increase its profitability
over the past couple of years, which signal a "fundamental
shift" in the bank's risk appetite. (bit.ly/1Q3b2jw)
** Despite a $1 billion cash infusion from the Quebec
government, Bombardier Inc is still walking a
liquidity "tightrope" and may need a second bailout soon, says
Scotiabank. (bit.ly/1RN9448)
