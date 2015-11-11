Nov 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government has already identified about 10,000 possible Syrian refugees, Immigration Minister John McCallum says - which is close to half the 25,000 the Liberals have promised to resettle here by Jan. 1. These asylum seekers have applied to come to Canada but have not yet been approved to come here, the minister said. (bit.ly/1ODJtx6)

** Toronto-Dominion Bank has announced its biggest management shuffle under Chief Executive Bharat Masrani as the bank focuses on shifting costs away from traditional banking and toward a more technology-focused future. The sweeping changes, affecting some of the top positions at the bank, appear to align key executives with Masrani. (bit.ly/1MWaprL)

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will replace its recently shuttered pharmacy partner in the coming months, as the company looks to rebuild its dermatology drug distribution system and repair its reputation in a "very difficult" period. (bit.ly/1M5V8RH)

NATIONAL POST

** Tim Hockey, group head of Canadian banking and wealth management at TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, will take over the role of chief executive and president of TD Ameritrade on Jan. 2, replacing Fred Tomczyk at the Omaha-based online stock brokerage and wealth manager when he retires on Sept. 30, 2016.(bit.ly/1koG5tr)

** Labatt Breweries of Canada says it will buy Mike's Hard Lemonade and Okanagan Cider in an agreement with the Mark Anthony Group of Companies. The deal is valued at $350 million.

Labatt president Jan Craps says the agreement adds a more diverse lineup of drinks to the company's growing stable of beverages. (bit.ly/1kM4ZTi)

** As part of a rare no contest settlement with regulators, Quadrus Investment Services Ltd will pay a total of $8 million in compensation to more than 3,000 clients and former clients who were charged excess fees. The Ontario Securities Commission approved the no-contest settlement Tuesday, following an investigation prompted by Quadrus's self-reporting of the problem to regulators. (bit.ly/1WRkzJz) (1 Canadian dollar = $0.7539) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)