THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian government has already identified about
10,000 possible Syrian refugees, Immigration Minister John
McCallum says - which is close to half the 25,000 the Liberals
have promised to resettle here by Jan. 1. These asylum seekers
have applied to come to Canada but have not yet been approved to
come here, the minister said. (bit.ly/1ODJtx6)
** Toronto-Dominion Bank has announced its biggest
management shuffle under Chief Executive Bharat Masrani as the
bank focuses on shifting costs away from traditional banking and
toward a more technology-focused future. The sweeping changes,
affecting some of the top positions at the bank, appear to align
key executives with Masrani. (bit.ly/1MWaprL)
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will
replace its recently shuttered pharmacy partner in the coming
months, as the company looks to rebuild its dermatology drug
distribution system and repair its reputation in a "very
difficult" period. (bit.ly/1M5V8RH)
NATIONAL POST
** Tim Hockey, group head of Canadian banking and wealth
management at TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, will take
over the role of chief executive and president of TD Ameritrade
on Jan. 2, replacing Fred Tomczyk at the Omaha-based online
stock brokerage and wealth manager when he retires on Sept. 30,
2016.(bit.ly/1koG5tr)
** Labatt Breweries of Canada says it will buy Mike's Hard
Lemonade and Okanagan Cider in an agreement with the Mark
Anthony Group of Companies. The deal is valued at $350 million.
Labatt president Jan Craps says the agreement adds a more
diverse lineup of drinks to the company's growing stable of
beverages. (bit.ly/1kM4ZTi)
** As part of a rare no contest settlement with regulators,
Quadrus Investment Services Ltd will pay a total of $8 million
in compensation to more than 3,000 clients and former clients
who were charged excess fees. The Ontario Securities Commission
approved the no-contest settlement Tuesday, following an
investigation prompted by Quadrus's self-reporting of the
problem to regulators. (bit.ly/1WRkzJz)
