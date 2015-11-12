Nov 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp has won a contract to build, own and operate a $500-million natural gas pipeline for Mexico's state-owned power company. (bit.ly/1MYClv5)

** Sweeping changes to the financial sector driven by new technology and shifting consumer behaviour will take years to play out, Bank of Montreal's chief executive officer Bill Downe says. "I can see a decade of change," he said in an interview, suggesting banks have more time to adjust to increasing competition than some observers believe. (bit.ly/1RQbf7q)

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's reported plan to create the largest railway in North America with an offer for Norfolk Southern Corp would face a lengthy review process that could pit the company against shippers unlikely to welcome less competition. (bit.ly/1O4JtDj)

NATIONAL POST

** The sale of a passenger terminal has left Porter Airlines debt-free, according to CEO Robert Deluce, giving the airline a financial leg up as it pursues a divisive plan to begin flying Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets out of Toronto's downtown airport. (bit.ly/1RQdxU2)

** Starbucks Corp Canada is expanding a program to address 'a crisis' in youth unemployment by committing to hire 10 percent of its work force from among the country's disadvantaged young people. (bit.ly/1LbyrHI) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)