THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** TransCanada Corp has won a contract to build,
own and operate a $500-million natural gas pipeline for Mexico's
state-owned power company. (bit.ly/1MYClv5)
** Sweeping changes to the financial sector driven by new
technology and shifting consumer behaviour will take years to
play out, Bank of Montreal's chief executive officer
Bill Downe says. "I can see a decade of change," he said in an
interview, suggesting banks have more time to adjust to
increasing competition than some observers believe. (bit.ly/1RQbf7q)
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's reported plan to
create the largest railway in North America with an offer for
Norfolk Southern Corp would face a lengthy review
process that could pit the company against shippers unlikely to
welcome less competition. (bit.ly/1O4JtDj)
NATIONAL POST
** The sale of a passenger terminal has left Porter Airlines
debt-free, according to CEO Robert Deluce, giving the airline a
financial leg up as it pursues a divisive plan to begin flying
Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets out of Toronto's
downtown airport. (bit.ly/1RQdxU2)
** Starbucks Corp Canada is expanding a program to
address 'a crisis' in youth unemployment by committing to hire
10 percent of its work force from among the country's
disadvantaged young people. (bit.ly/1LbyrHI)
