Nov 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will use his first international trip as an opportunity to show other nations there is an economic - as well as humanitarian - case for welcoming large numbers of Syrian refugees. Mr. Trudeau will participate in a summit of G20 leaders hosted by Turkey. (bit.ly/1MrFcXR)

** In what has become an annual ritual, Toronto's police board has approved a budget increase following deliberations that largely ignored the major driver behind ballooning police costs. The C$1.006-billion ($757.53 million) budget approved Thursday is up 2.76 per cent from last year and up about 35 per cent from a decade ago. (bit.ly/1HM8ZIN)

** Suncor Energy Inc stepped up its attack on Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, accusing the company's board and management of "misleading spin" and warning its investors that a rejection of the hostile takeover would trigger a collapse in the bid target's stock price. (bit.ly/1O6LTRV)

NATIONAL POST

** Two companies with enormous cash hoards are capitalizing on a tough gold market and buying assets from Barrick Gold Corp . Miner Kinross Gold Corp and private equity player Waterton Global Resource Management LP have agreed to pay Barrick a combined $710 million for assets across Nevada. (bit.ly/1QzX3B4)

** Encana Corp will push "pause" on a natural gas processing plant in northwestern Alberta until the results of a provincial royalty review are in and spend its money in Texas instead. (bit.ly/1QzX5ZN) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)