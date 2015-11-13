Nov 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will use his first
international trip as an opportunity to show other nations there
is an economic - as well as humanitarian - case for welcoming
large numbers of Syrian refugees. Mr. Trudeau will participate
in a summit of G20 leaders hosted by Turkey. (bit.ly/1MrFcXR)
** In what has become an annual ritual, Toronto's police
board has approved a budget increase following deliberations
that largely ignored the major driver behind ballooning police
costs. The C$1.006-billion ($757.53 million) budget approved
Thursday is up 2.76 per cent from last year and up about 35 per
cent from a decade ago. (bit.ly/1HM8ZIN)
** Suncor Energy Inc stepped up its attack on
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, accusing the company's board
and management of "misleading spin" and warning its investors
that a rejection of the hostile takeover would trigger a
collapse in the bid target's stock price. (bit.ly/1O6LTRV)
NATIONAL POST
** Two companies with enormous cash hoards are capitalizing
on a tough gold market and buying assets from Barrick Gold Corp
. Miner Kinross Gold Corp and private equity
player Waterton Global Resource Management LP have agreed to pay
Barrick a combined $710 million for assets across Nevada. (bit.ly/1QzX3B4)
** Encana Corp will push "pause" on a natural gas
processing plant in northwestern Alberta until the results of a
provincial royalty review are in and spend its money in Texas
instead. (bit.ly/1QzX5ZN)
