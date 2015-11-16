Nov 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Despite the devastating terrorist attack in France, the
Trudeau government says it will not waver from its resolve to
withdraw from the air war against Islamic State militants, as
well as to fast-track the arrival of 25,000 Middle Eastern
refugees in Canada before the end of the year. (bit.ly/1lr7fzZ)
** Manulife Financial Corp is clamping down on
coverage of some prescription drugs coming to market that don't
offer value for their exorbitant price tags. The insurer has
begun evaluating new high-cost and high-volume medications, and
for the first time will exclude drugs from coverage if they
don't meet clinical effectiveness standards in relation to their
expense. (bit.ly/1MhqG7g)
** AutoCanada Inc executive chairman Pat Priestner
will buy a Honda Canada Inc dealership with financial
backing from the publicly traded dealership group, but the auto
maker says it will still ban ownership of its outlets by
publicly listed companies. (bit.ly/1lr7RFP)
NATIONAL POST
** As the bells of Notre Dame cathedral echoed over central
Paris Sunday in memory of the victims of Friday night's terror
attacks, French jets were already fuelling up for a strike on
the ISIL stronghold of Raqqa. (bit.ly/1j3frEQ)
** As Canadian police and security agencies searched for any
possible connections to the Paris terrorist attacks, analysts
questioned whether the audio recording claiming responsibility
for the killings was made by a Canadian. (bit.ly/1Obrc7t)
