Nov 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided new detail on his plans to shift the country's military mission against Islamic State, stating that the number of Canadian Forces trainers on the ground will be larger than the current contingent of 69 soldiers. (bit.ly/1N8CJau)

** A Foreign Affairs spokeswoman has said a Canadian was injured during the Paris attacks on Friday. Diana Khaddaj says in an email that Canadian consular officials in Paris are in contact with the family of the Canadian and are providing assistance. (bit.ly/1Mz0liN)

** Premier Kathleen Wynne is defending her government's secret C$3.74 million ($2.8 million) in payments to teacher unions as simply the price of securing labor peace. In an interview in Beijing at the end of a week-long trade mission in China, Wynne said the province's negotiations with teachers were "a successful process" and the financial status of the unions and the government is not "germane to the issue." (bit.ly/1SztKNw)

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government is walking away from a legal battle over attempts to strip Canadian citizenship from dual-nationals convicted of terrorism offences. (bit.ly/1Szu9zr)

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was hailed for naming as many women as men to cabinet and for his matter-of-fact justification of gender parity: "Because it's 2015." But now Trudeau's government is being asked to put its money where its mouth is as city councillors in Montreal and Toronto call for the addition of a Canadian woman to the country's banknotes. (bit.ly/1QJkpo0)

** Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc confirmed it laid off 500 people on Monday and would not be hiring for an additional 100 unfilled positions. (bit.ly/1SzueDx) ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)