Nov 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Barack Obama is pressuring Canada and the
other members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership to approve the
trade deal as quickly as possible. (bit.ly/1PNF3T0)
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has released the
letter it sent to Norfolk Southern Corp's chief
executive officer outlining the proposed $28.4-billion takeover
of the Virginia-based railroad. (bit.ly/2125w4x)
** As Bell Media continues a sweeping shakeup,
shedding hundreds of jobs, one of the country's longest-running
sports programs, Off the Record, is going off the air. (bit.ly/1kEsiPr)
NATIONAL POST
** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is looking into whether
the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant's claim of
responsibility for the Paris attacks was made by a Canadian, a
spokeswoman for the police force said Tuesday. (bit.ly/1WYIXyd)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)