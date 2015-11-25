Nov 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Quebec's pension fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's bold foray into the world of infrastructure development is hitting snags, with concerns being raised over the tendering process for transit projects. (bit.ly/1Og2p3Z)

** Mortgage rates are on the rise in Canada, a trend that could cool the housing market even as the economy struggles to recover from the effects of low oil prices. Five-year, fixed-rate mortgages, which represent the largest share of Canadian mortgages, have risen by as much as 20 basis points in the past two months as Canadian government bond yields have moved higher. (bit.ly/1Og2Eff)

** Justin Trudeau's government will miss its self-imposed deadline to fulfill a signature campaign promise on Syrian refugees, as the Liberals announced a slower approach on Tuesday to bringing 25,000 government-assisted refugees to Canada. (bit.ly/1Og2Viu)

NATIONAL POST

** This Black Friday, the Outlet Collection at Niagara on the Ontario side of the border will be packed with more than a few U.S. license plates. Americans looking to take advantage of the favorable exchange rate have been heading north, and the expectation is that it will continue as long as the loonie is low, says Carley Rupcic, the tourism manager for the 720,000 square foot mall owned by Ivanhoe Cambridge, a real estate company. (bit.ly/1Lz0GAm)

** Bombardier Inc asked investors for a little more patience on Tuesday, acknowledging that 2016 will be another "difficult year" while outlining plans for a significant turnaround by 2020. (bit.ly/1Lz0MIf) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)