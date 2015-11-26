Nov 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's new climate-change policy should help the battered oil and gas sector in its quest for new pipelines to get crude to more lucrative markets, Canada's new Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says. (bit.ly/1XsMlwp)

** New vehicle sales plunged by 13.5 per cent in Alberta last month, in another sign of how the oil-price collapse is rippling through the province's once-booming economy. (bit.ly/1XsMmAl)

** Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. says it has held talks with more than 25 parties and that it needs more time to weigh possible bids as it seeks to fend off Suncor Energy Inc.'s hostile takeover. (bit.ly/1XsMwYm)

NATIONAL POST

** Fed up with their "quarrelsome" conduct and "improper use of procedure," Justice Chantal Masse of the Quebec Superior Court stripped a plaintiff in a huge environmental class action of representative status and ordered the plaintiff's lawyer to transfer the case to the Quebec Bar Association. (bit.ly/1XsMXSL)

** Maple Leaf Foods Inc.'s plan to cut 400 jobs to streamline operations suggests the food processor will emerge as a leaner, more competitive company after years of costly restructuring, analysts say. (bit.ly/1XsNwvR) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)