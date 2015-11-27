Nov 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian government has approached Jordan about using
the country's airport at Marka as the hub of the operation to
resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees from their temporary homes
around the Middle East to new lives in Canada. (bit.ly/1NcffuQ)
** Suncor Energy Inc will let its C$4.3-billion
($3.22 billion) takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
lapse unless regulators strike down the target company's unusual
shareholder rights plan, a senior executive said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1Ncco5h)
** Toronto's importance as Canada's financial centre is
growing, according to a report that highlights the sector's
positive effect on employment - a finding that could also make
it susceptible to rising competition from financial technology
upstarts. (bit.ly/1Ncct8M)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadians households have become so financially stretched
and hooked on debt to get by that, in just the past year, more
than a third of Canadians have found themselves covering
expenses by running up credit lines or credit cards, or even
selling off investments and hitting up family members for
much-needed cash. (bit.ly/1Ncczxj)
** Montreal e-signature company Silanis is sold to the
Swiss-U.S. Vasco Data Security International Inc for
$113 million. Silanis is a 23-year-old company that makes an
electronic signature product called e-SignLive. (bit.ly/1Ncdkq3)
** The Ontario Liberals are under fire after their fall
economic statement revealed a lower-than-projected deficit was
"mainly the result of the government's recent Hydro One
initial public offering." The deficit this fiscal year is
expected to fall to C$7.5 billion from the C$8.5 billion
projected in the April budget. (bit.ly/1NceqSO)
($1 = 1.3360 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)