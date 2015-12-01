Dec 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Mayors and provincial officials are putting pressure on
the federal government to ensure that Syrian refugees initially
settle all over the country instead of congregating in Canada's
biggest cities. (bit.ly/1Qa8oY1)
** Alberta's New Democratic Party government has launched an
external review into the investigation that cleared former
premier Alison Redford of conflict-of-interest allegations. (bit.ly/1ThGEQJ)
** Ridership of the rail link to Toronto's airport has
flatlined since the summer, opening up the controversial service
to renewed criticism. (bit.ly/1RiQhjC)
NATIONAL POST
** The Alberta Securities Commission has given Canadian Oil
Sands Ltd until Jan. 4 to find alternative suitors to
Suncor Energy Inc's hostile $6.9 billion takeover bid.
(bit.ly/1lVfqVJ)
** It's taken five years, four versions of the bill and two
members of provincial parliament to bring it forward, but tips
in Ontario will soon be protected from employer clawbacks. (bit.ly/1MTpRSo)
** One man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on
Monday morning in northwest Toronto, police said. (bit.ly/1YEQiQT)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)