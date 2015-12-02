Dec 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's effort to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees from the Middle East is the subject of intense scrutiny in the region, Canada's ambassador to Jordan said, with Western diplomats watching whether the operation is a success - and looking to see whether the model is worth replicating. (bit.ly/1QSCuB7)

** Veterans Affairs is taking steps to solve a crucial statistical gap by planning to report on suicides of former military members annually starting in late 2017 - a move that will disclose, for the first time, how many veterans are taking their lives each year in Canada. (bit.ly/1Sw8lFr)

** Alberta will immediately make available an extra 2,000 antidote kits for the drug fentanyl and have new rules in place before the end of the year to allow first responders to administer the potentially life-saving treatment. (bit.ly/1N3nvy4)

NATIONAL POST

** Quebec politicians reacted angrily on Tuesday after a judge ruled that the provincial law legalizing euthanasia - set to come into force next week - is in "flagrant" conflict with the Criminal Code. (bit.ly/1lvi1oy)

** The Ontario government has been lauded around the world for its efforts to combat sexual violence and harassment, but the New Democrats and advocates charge it's failing to live up to those promises when it comes to domestic violence. (bit.ly/1TsEw9x)

** A Toronto coroner has decided not to hold an inquest into an incident in which an off-duty security guard shot and killed two men in an early-morning altercation at a McDonald's restaurant. (bit.ly/1lvi1oy) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)