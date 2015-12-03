Dec 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontarians have paid $37 billion more than market price for electricity over eight years and will pay another $133 billion extra by 2032 as a result of haphazard planning and political meddling, a report from the Auditor-General says. (bit.ly/1Sx9VH5)

** For the first time ever, a Canadian company has broken the $10 billion annual profit barrier. But beneath the surface of Royal Bank of Canada's 2015 earnings are troubling signs that growth in the Canadian banking sector is slowing to a crawl. (bit.ly/1QVXVRL)

** Half of Canadians believe it's understandable if an employer thinks it's too risky to hire someone with a physical disability, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute and the Rick Hansen Foundation. (bit.ly/1QgPPlc)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadians outside Quebec have privately sponsored at least 4,511 Syrian refugees in bids to bring them into Canada. The sponsors include Canadians from 65 communities across the country. Central Toronto tops the list with 1,326 sponsorship applications being processed. Willowdale, a neighborhood in north Toronto, comes in second at 1,079. Calgary is third with 502 applications. (bit.ly/1QVYafr)

** John Tory's promise to keep property tax increases at or below the rate of inflation hangs by an arithmetical and rhetorical thread after a midday Wednesday speech for the Economic Club of Canada. (bit.ly/1RpdznP) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)