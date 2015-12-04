Dec 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal government is creating an independent board
to suggest the names of Canadians who would make good senators
and plans to fill the large number of vacancies in the
scandal-plagued chamber quickly. (bit.ly/1jCVF3h)
** Suncor Energy Inc has extended its hostile
C$4.3-billion takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd,
giving new hope to investors holding out for a richer offer. (bit.ly/1It8gSl)
** A retired British Columbia Supreme Court judge has been
appointed to investigate allegations made against author Steven
Galloway, who was suspended last month as chair of the
University of British Columbia's creative writing program. (bit.ly/1OC5L1j)
NATIONAL POST
** The Alberta government was worried about major potential
liabilities when it helped broker a backroom deal with a select
group of industry players and green groups that led to a hard
cap on oilsands emissions, one of the deal's participants says.
(bit.ly/21B9ams)
** With Internet retail sales expected to hit new highs
over the Christmas period, Sears Canada's executive
chairman admits the department store's Sears.ca online business
is in need of a major overhaul. (bit.ly/1Q4IJ4B)
** The Toronto Real Estate Board president said 7,385 homes
were sold through the multiple listing service last month, a 14
per cent increase from a year ago. (bit.ly/1NrBzRn)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)