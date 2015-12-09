Dec 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Bank of Canada has restocked its emergency kit to
defend the Canadian economy against major shocks, including
indicating that it would consider pushing interest rates as much
as a half percentage point into negative territory in the event
of a crisis. (bit.ly/1m8OZMe)
** After decades of advocacy, victims' families and
indigenous leaders are rejoicing at the launch of the first
phase of a national inquiry into Canada's missing and murdered
aboriginal women - a probe the Liberal government promises will
be shaped by input from those who have been most affected by the
tragedies. (bit.ly/1PYvjHu)
** British Columbia's Premier Christy Clark has been accused
of interfering in a local band election to help a candidate who
supports a C$10 million ($7.4 million) wind farm proposal
involving her brother, Bruce Clark. (bit.ly/1XUBqRt)
NATIONAL POST
** Nasdaq Inc announced Tuesday that it has agreed
to purchase Chi-X Canada, a venue registered as an alternative
trading system where securities that are listed on exchanges can
be bought and sold, for an undisclosed sum. (bit.ly/1NLwkMD)
** Canadians are preparing to welcome thousands of Syrian
refugees set to arrive in the coming weeks. Temporary processing
centers have been set up to handle the waves of newcomers at
Toronto's Pearson airport and Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau
airport and officials say both facilities will be ready in time
for the first arrivals, some of whom could come within days. (bit.ly/1ltRXLj)
($1 = 1.36 Canadian dollars)
