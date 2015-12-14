Dec 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** After the United Nations summit in Paris, Ottawa's
climate-change focus turns to reaching a detailed national
climate strategy with the provinces by early March while also
moving toward a North American agreement on energy and
environmental issues. (bit.ly/1OqYbCr)
** Liberal Party pledges of major new infrastructure
spending will start to roll out "very soon" and the federal
infrastructure minister says there is no question of scaling
back the C$60 billion program over deficit concerns. (bit.ly/1OqYoFE)
NATIONAL POST
** More than two dozen tax auditors, fraud investigators and
managers at Canada Revenue Agency appear to have breached their
code of ethics by contributing to a major report on political
meddling and other problems plaguing Canada's tax system, which
they claim cost billions in uncollected revenues. (bit.ly/1lHQBg9)
** Health Canada has made just two attempts to enforce its
controversial fertility law since early 2014, mildly rebuking
someone who posted bus-shelter ads to hire a surrogate mother,
and a company allegedly paying women to donate eggs, internal
documents indicate. (bit.ly/1Ns1MAc)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)