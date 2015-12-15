Dec 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Encana Corp cut its dividend by 79 percent and
slashed its 2016 budget by one-quarter, stepping up efforts to
conserve cash as oil prices plumbed multi-year lows.
Calgary-based Encana chopped its annual dividend to 6 cents per
share. (bit.ly/1NmMz5z)
** Major landlords of insolvent Target Canada are pushing
the retailer to disclose details of a C$132 million ($96.5
million) settlement with its largest landlord, RioCan Real
Estate Investment Trust, in exchange for other
concessions. (bit.ly/1O27vft)
** Some Ontario grocers, including Loblaw Cos Ltd,
will start stocking beer on their shelves on Tuesday as the
province loosens its ban on supermarkets selling alcoholic
drinks. Still, other retailers that got the green light to sell
six-packs of beer will not have the approvals they need by
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1TMMJER)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's new finance minister, Bill Morneau, gave his
first public speech Monday, outlining how his government plans
to kickstart a sluggish Canadian economy. Speaking to business
professionals at a Toronto Region Board of Trade luncheon,
Morneau focused on moving away from a promise to keep annual
deficits under C$10 billion ($7.3 billion), instead putting
emphasis on lowering Canada's debt-to-GDP ratio. (bit.ly/1J8Gaa0)
** Days after furious Toronto taxi drivers snarled traffic
to protest against Uber Technologies Inc, a Canadian company is
launching a new app that aims to give cabbies access to the same
technology that's helped make Uber so popular. Beginning Monday,
The Ride app will allow people in 35 Canadian cities and towns
to e-hail a cab.(bit.ly/1J8Gmq3)
** The Toronto Transit Commission called its lawyers Monday
to figure out whether Uber's new shuttle service threatens the
TTC's legally mandated monopoly in the city. "(The City of
Toronto Act) is very specific," TTC CEO Andy Byford said. "The
TTC and only the TTC can run mass transit in this city."
(bit.ly/1J8GA0h)
