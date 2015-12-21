Dec 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Provinces are trying to push the federal
government's $36-billion health-transfer program onto the agenda
of this week's finance ministers' meeting in Ottawa, with some
calling for a new formula that shifts more cash to provinces
with older populations. (bit.ly/1JnTnft)
** The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has
restarted its review of a proposal to export liquefied natural
gas from British Columbia after a delay that lasted more than
six months. (bit.ly/1QELEBq)
** Canada's business leaders aren't enamoured with the new
federal Liberal government's approach to business, although they
are attracted by its "sunny ways". The latest quarterly C-Suite
Survey shows that almost 60 per cent of corporate executives
feel the election of a new government led by Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau is negative for business. Eleven percent think it
will be strongly negative. (bit.ly/1YvysOx)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's defence minister, Harjit Sajjan, is visiting
Iraq, just days after Canadian military forces helped push back
a major Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant offensive. (bit.ly/1m3tNYj)
** Ontario is looking for federal government guidance on
regulating clinics that sell medical marijuana and on how pot
should be sold for recreational use once it's legalized. (bit.ly/1PfRg1I)
