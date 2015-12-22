Dec 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's oil sands industry is facing one of the bleakest
markets in years, hammered by plunging U.S. and global crude
prices even as new pipelines have cleared logjams on key export
routes. (bit.ly/1m63cKg)
** Canada's federal prison agency has introduced a series of
re-forms to the way it handles solitary confinement, part of its
response to a highly critical coroner's inquest into the death
of Ashley Smith that concluded two years ago. (bit.ly/1NJ47Hb)
** The U.S. move to extend tax credits for the renewable
energy industry could mean a dramatic boost for Canada's solar
and wind equipment makers. (bit.ly/1OkNJly)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Goodman
Group boosted their equity allocation to the Goodman China
Logistics Partnership, which owns and develops logistics assets
in Mainland China, by $1.25 billion. (bit.ly/22mVRGu)
** Although only a week has passed since some Ontario
grocers were authorized to sell beer, one retailer is brewing
bigger plans to devote more store space to the drink. Loblaw
Companies Ltd has 19 stores locations under its umbrella
selling beer including grocers Loblaws, Real Canadian
Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and Fortinos. (bit.ly/1kerf7H)
