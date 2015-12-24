Dec 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trudeau government is backing away from its already reduced promise to resettle 10,000 Syrian refugees by the end of the year, raising further questions about the feasibility of one of the Liberal Party's signature election pledges. (bit.ly/1OMOcas)

** Canada's biggest pension funds are steering clear of the fossil-fuel divestment movement, saying they prefer to engage with companies and advocate for change from within. (bit.ly/1MxPrIZ)

NATIONAL POST

** Viewed through a rear-view mirror of economic data, Canada's growth prospects appear to be fading into the distance. Looking at October alone, output in gross domestic product was flat - disappointing, but not as bad as the out-and-out contraction of 0.5 percent seen in the previous month. (bit.ly/1NDUVFY)

** Female ministers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet fielded fewer than half as many questions as their male colleagues in the House of Commons in December. Though Trudeau achieved a perfect gender balance by appointing 15 men and 15 women to his cabinet last month, a Citizen analysis of House transcripts shows that the men got far more talk-time during the few days of question period that took place. (bit.ly/1J6jTix) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)