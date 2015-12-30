Dec 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said in a recent interview that not much had changed since 2012 when former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney accused Corporate Canada of sitting on huge piles of "dead money" and not doing enough to drive economic growth. If the situation persists, he will step up government action to create jobs, Leitao said. (bit.ly/1MGEeWK)

** A earthquake struck 20 kilometers north of Victoria and was felt across much of southern British Columbia. Natural Resources Canada said the quake measured 4.3, while the U.S. Geological Survey placed the magnitude at 4.8. The Canadian agency said there were no reports of damage, adding that none was expected. (bit.ly/1MGEIvZ)

** Gold's persistent weakness isn't over yet, according to David Garofalo, the incoming chief executive of Goldcorp Inc , the world's most valuable gold miner. "Gold prices over the next couple of years may struggle because of the reality of the interest-rate environment," Garofalo said. (bit.ly/1MGEnJF)

NATIONAL POST

** Thousands of Canadians who bought Cineplex tickets for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" chose to watch the blockbuster in premium-priced seats that can cost up to twice as much as regular seating. "Premium movie experiences do account for 40 percent of our total box office revenue," said Van Lange, referring to VIP, D-BOX, Ultra AVX and IMAX. (bit.ly/1IDvaqx)

** Prison cells built as part of a $40-million expansion of a Nova Scotia institution remained empty for a year after they were completed in 2014 because the doors wouldn't lock. Construction of the two 96-bunk units at Springhill Institution was already a year behind schedule when officials discovered the malfunctions in the computerized locking system, leaks in the showers and faulty light bulbs. (bit.ly/1IDvhma)

** A $150 million class action lawsuit has been filed against streaming service Spotify, alleging it broke U.S. copyright law by distributing music without a license. The suit was filed in a California court on Dec. 28, by David Lowery, lead singer of the bands Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, and on behalf of all legal owners of mechanical distribution and reproduction rights. (bit.ly/1MGEV27) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)