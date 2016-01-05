Jan 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian government is proceeding with a
controversial $15-billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia even as it
publicly condemns Riyadh for a mass execution of 47 people,
including a dissident Shia Muslim cleric. (bit.ly/1OJGw8I)
** A former Ontario Liberal political staffer facing
criminal charges related to the gas-plant scandal is turning to
crowdsourcing to fund her legal defense. (bit.ly/1VEyQKH)
NATIONAL POST
** Former market darling New Millennium Iron Corp
is embroiled in a nasty proxy fight as disgruntled investors
hope to remove directors, cut expenses and improve its
disclosure. (bit.ly/1OJHhP4)
** Suncor Energy Inc downplayed on Monday the
possibility the company would sweeten its hostile takeover offer
for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, saying a new offer would be
lower. (bit.ly/1myhUK4)
