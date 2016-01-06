Jan 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** North Korea's triumphant claim that it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb provoked global anger on Wednesday and calls for harsh new measures against the isolated nuclear power. (bit.ly/1PeQu2o)

** Justin Trudeau's government is facing calls to explain to Canadians how Ottawa's $15-billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia is justified under export control rules that impose special restrictions on shipments to countries with poor human-rights records. (bit.ly/1PeQu2o)

** There's a new player joining Canada's audio streaming market. iHeartRadio, a U.S.-based rising competitor in online music and live radio, is moving north through a partnership with Bell Media. (bit.ly/1Jtzrx2)

NATIONAL POST

** Suncor Energy Inc CEO Steve Williams is feeling confident his company has the backing of shareholders needed to secure its hostile C$4.3 billion ($3.1 billion) bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. (bit.ly/1IQmzB5) ($1 = 1.4081 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)