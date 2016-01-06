Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
Jan 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** North Korea's triumphant claim that it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb provoked global anger on Wednesday and calls for harsh new measures against the isolated nuclear power. (bit.ly/1PeQu2o)
** Justin Trudeau's government is facing calls to explain to Canadians how Ottawa's $15-billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia is justified under export control rules that impose special restrictions on shipments to countries with poor human-rights records. (bit.ly/1PeQu2o)
** There's a new player joining Canada's audio streaming market. iHeartRadio, a U.S.-based rising competitor in online music and live radio, is moving north through a partnership with Bell Media. (bit.ly/1Jtzrx2)
NATIONAL POST
** Suncor Energy Inc CEO Steve Williams is feeling confident his company has the backing of shareholders needed to secure its hostile C$4.3 billion ($3.1 billion) bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. (bit.ly/1IQmzB5) ($1 = 1.4081 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
* S.Korean firms directly employ 700,000 Chinese -trade agency