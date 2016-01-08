Jan 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal government is refusing to make public a
recently completed assessment of the state of human rights in
Saudi Arabia even as it endures criticism for proceeding with a
$15-billion deal to ship weaponized armoured vehicles to the
Mideast country. (bit.ly/1JyzlUL)
** Dozens of University of British Columbia professors have
signed an open letter apologizing for not doing more to protect
students and alumni from sexual assaults, amid continued
scrutiny of the school's handling of such cases.
(bit.ly/1PNszd8)
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is facing a lawsuit
by a salesman who alleges he was dismissed after refusing to
sign an affidavit the company prepared in connection with a
corporate espionage case launched by rival Canadian National
Railway Co. (bit.ly/1S7ZvQV)
NATIONAL POST
** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Thursday said
policymakers in this country will continue to follow their own
path for setting lending levels, despite the recent - and long
awaited - increase in U.S. rates and the ongoing weakness of
this country's currency. (bit.ly/1Phwj3O)
** Detectives in Toronto believe a ring of crooked cab
drivers has stolen dozens of bank cards from bleary, late-night
riders and emptied their accounts over the past month.
(bit.ly/1ZRzA1u)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)