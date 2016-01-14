Jan 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal cabinet is looking at fast-tracking infrastructure projects and enacting measures to spur energy-efficiency retrofits of buildings and homes to kick-start an economy beset by collapsing oil prices and a tumbling Canadian dollar. (bit.ly/201OTVg)

** The Manitoba government is tackling opioid drug abuse in response to a growing number of fatal overdoses in British Columbia and Alberta linked to bootleg fentanyl. The government announced on Wednesday that it has created a task force to address the illegal use of fentanyl. (bit.ly/201P5UF)

** Magna International Inc has won a major contract to build vehicles for BMW AG that will help it more than double the revenue generated by its assembly business in Europe, industry sources say. (bit.ly/201Q3jC)

NATIONAL POST

** The nickel market is so grim right now that three-quarters of global production is likely underwater on a cash margin basis, according to the chief executive of Sherritt International Corp. "Nobody's making a lot of money at this price level, by the time you factor in your sustaining capital and your financing costs," David Pathe said in an interview. (bit.ly/201S5Ar)

** Ontario is generating less electricity from solar panels and wind turbines than it did years ago, despite billions in subsidies to the renewable energy sector, according to data from Statistics Canada. (bit.ly/1SjVadM)

** The Conservative party will release the rules for the contest to replace Stephen Harper within the month, but there are already signs it will be a fractious affair. The committee convened to draw up the rules for the race will meet Friday at Toronto's Albany Club to hammer out the date of the vote, the nomination deadline, spending limits, the entrance fee and the appeals process. (bit.ly/1SjVglD)