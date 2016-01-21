Jan 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The weak dollar and expectations of a stimulus-heavy federal budget led Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz to hold the line on interest rates as he waits to see what the government has in store for Canada's struggling economy. (bit.ly/1Udrg8N)

** The Justin Trudeau government says it reserves the right to suspend or cancel exports in the controversial C$15-billion ($10.37 billion) arms deal with Saudi Arabia if events warrant, a shift in message after weeks of framing the contract as a done deal. (bit.ly/1Ksr3sV)

** Taking center stage at the annual World Economic Forum and in the midst of economic upheaval both at home and abroad, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was remarkably upbeat as he called upon global billionaires and leaders of worldwide corporations to invest in Canada, saying the country has more to offer than oil and natural gas. (bit.ly/1PhES4R)

** Refugee settlement officials in Toronto have joined those in Ottawa and Vancouver in asking the federal government to stop sending more Syrian refugees their way for a few days until they can house the large number of people who have already landed at their door. (bit.ly/1PGFqeD)

** German multi-billionaire Klaus-Michael Kuehne is close to a deal to buy one of Vancouver's largest office towers, which houses Royal Bank of Canada's British Columbia head office, the Financial Post has learned. The deal, reportedly worth C$425 million, but which has yet to close, is another sign of weakness in the Canadian loonie, making real estate acquisitions an attractive opportunity for foreign buyers.(bit.ly/20fvjoF)

** A Conservative foreign affairs critic, Peter Kent, says the Liberal government shouldn't lift sanctions or reopen its embassy in Iran because of continuing threats to foreign diplomats. (bit.ly/1T7NISv)

** For more than a decade, the media has reported the soaring cost of real estate in Canada's big cities, especially in Vancouver. Now a group of academics from the area have proposed a solution: a tax on properties left vacant, or held by those with "limited economic or social ties to Canada". (bit.ly/23gyZcb) ($1 = C$1.45) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)