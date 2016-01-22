Jan 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says it would cut 1,000 jobs and C$400 million in spending this year as it grapples with declining freight volumes in a sluggish economy. The job losses are expected by the middle of this year. (bit.ly/1WAdOgF)

** The federal government is looking to speed up promised reforms to employment insurance with legislation early in the new session, as job losses mount in Alberta and Saskatchewan due to the fall in commodity prices. (bit.ly/1lByDuD)

** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is set to meet with her Ontario counterpart, Kathleen Wynne, on Friday as the Western province seeks to build support for the proposed Energy East pipeline after it drew heat from Montreal-area mayors on Thursday. (bit.ly/1nd9EPq)

** An iconic downtown Toronto waterfront hotel is going on the market, with a price tag expected to set a record for a sale of a Canadian hotel. The Westin Harbour Castle could fetch C$350 million to C$400 million. (bit.ly/20iCexk)

** TransCanada Corp is pursuing more modest developments in the U.S. Gulf Coast to make inroads in the oil refinery complex. The company's $600 million Houston Lateral pipeline and tank terminal is set to come on stream by the second quarter of the year, connecting the existing Keystone pipeline system to refineries in Houston. (bit.ly/1Tc3Cv1)

** The husband of one of the Canadian victims of last week's terror attack in Burkina Faso said he hung up on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he called to offer his condolences. (bit.ly/1Pmzqh2)