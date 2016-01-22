Jan 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says it would cut
1,000 jobs and C$400 million in spending this year as it
grapples with declining freight volumes in a sluggish economy.
The job losses are expected by the middle of this year. (bit.ly/1WAdOgF)
** The federal government is looking to speed up promised
reforms to employment insurance with legislation early in the
new session, as job losses mount in Alberta and Saskatchewan due
to the fall in commodity prices. (bit.ly/1lByDuD)
** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is set to meet with her
Ontario counterpart, Kathleen Wynne, on Friday as the Western
province seeks to build support for the proposed Energy East
pipeline after it drew heat from Montreal-area mayors on
Thursday. (bit.ly/1nd9EPq)
** An iconic downtown Toronto waterfront hotel is going on
the market, with a price tag expected to set a record for a sale
of a Canadian hotel. The Westin Harbour Castle could fetch C$350
million to C$400 million. (bit.ly/20iCexk)
NATIONAL POST
** TransCanada Corp is pursuing more modest
developments in the U.S. Gulf Coast to make inroads in the oil
refinery complex. The company's $600 million Houston Lateral
pipeline and tank terminal is set to come on stream by the
second quarter of the year, connecting the existing Keystone
pipeline system to refineries in Houston. (bit.ly/1Tc3Cv1)
** The husband of one of the Canadian victims of last week's
terror attack in Burkina Faso said he hung up on Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau when he called to offer his condolences. (bit.ly/1Pmzqh2)
($1 = C1.42)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)