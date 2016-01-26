BRIEF-Sunworks announces strategic partnership with Quantum Spatial
* Sunworks announces strategic partnership with quantum spatial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** WestJet Airlines will suspend some of its regularly scheduled flights from Calgary and Edmonton to divert more of its capacity to Central and Eastern Canada. (bit.ly/200RYII)
** Canadian government plans to require a separate climate test for proposed pipelines and a planned LNG export terminal, which are now under regulatory review, to determine their impact on Canada's greenhouse gas emissions, a move that could impose new delays on billion dollar projects. (bit.ly/200S5E7)
** Postmedia Network Canada Corp announced an unconventional deal with Mogo Finance Technology Inc, an online provider of short-term loans that is looking to build a customer base among young people who shy away from traditional bank branches. (bit.ly/200SfLQ)
NATIONAL POST
** Vancouver is the third least affordable city in the world for a home, and construction constraints are to blame for rising home prices there and in other Canadian cities, according to U.S. group Demographia. (bit.ly/200Sq9Z)
** Fitch Ratings affirmed the default ratings of Canada's largest banks Monday, but changed its outlook on Royal Bank of Canada's to negative from stable. (bit.ly/200SyWK)
** Crude oil prices have fallen so low that oilsands producers are now in danger of seeing negative prices for their bitumen, according to a report Monday from FirstEnergy Capital Corp. (bit.ly/200SI0o) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Sunworks announces strategic partnership with quantum spatial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)