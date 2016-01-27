China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian National Railway on Tuesday beat analysts' expectations with an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and raised its dividend by 20 percent. (bit.ly/1NzX3v9)
** Alberta suffered its worst year for employment losses since the dark days of the national energy program and early 1980's recession, according to revised labor figures from Statistics Canada. (bit.ly/1NzX95S)
** The Ontario government has reached inward for the next leader of the Ontario Securities Commission, nominating the agency's executive director, Maureen Jensen, to replace departed chair Howard Wetston. (bit.ly/1NzXg1c)
NATIONAL POST
** The office of federal environment commissioner, Julie Gelfand, said in a report Tuesday that the National Energy Board has a serious problem tracking whether pipeline companies meet conditions for project approvals. (bit.ly/1NzXt4s)
** Food price inflation has been driving Canadians into the frozen food aisles, according to the CEO of grocery chain Metro Inc, Eric La Flèche. (bit.ly/1nnda9X)
** Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume supports the Energy East pipeline project but he blasted the promoter Tuesday for an "incompetent" sales job. (bit.ly/1NzXSUE) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)