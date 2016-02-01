Feb 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** China Minerals Mining and its subsidiary Cassiar
Gold Corp have filed a petition with the Supreme Court of
British Columbia that seeks to reverse a portion of the British
Columbia government's transfer of Crown land near the Yukon
border in northern British Columbia to the Kaska Dena Council.
(bit.ly/1SmwZvD)
** The rout in commodities has hit men harder than women in
Alberta. Nearly 16,000 men in the western province have been
laid off from September 2014 through the end of last year.
Meanwhile, 22,800 women have found new positions over the same
period, according to Statistics Canada. (bit.ly/1SmxjKV)
** The Canadian government is busy promoting its defense
industry in Kuwait even as a United Nations report accuses a
Saudi-led coalition, which includes Kuwait, of "widespread and
systematic" bombing of civilians in Yemen. (bit.ly/1SmxUwk)
NATIONAL POST
** A class action lawsuit against Valeant Pharmaceuticals
has alleged that the makers of Cold-FX sat for years on
a study that suggested Canada's most popular cold and flu remedy
was no more effective than a placebo in treating symptoms of the
viruses. Valeant owns the product after buying Edmonton's Afexa
Life Sciences in 2011. (bit.ly/1Kl7zM2)
** British Columbia's top court has torpedoed a popular
consumer loyalty rewards program for pharmacies, a sort of
frequent flyer plan for prescription drug users, over fears it
can be abused to the detriment of health. (bit.ly/1Kl7Gat)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)