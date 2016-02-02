Feb 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada is losing medium skilled jobs at an alarming rate and the system is ill equipped to move workers to where they are needed, including high skilled positions in other industries, according to a new report being released on Tuesday by the CD Howe Institute, a Toronto-based economic think tank. (bit.ly/1o1z0k4)

** In a bid to break out of a depressed market for junior miners in general and nickel projects in particular, Royal Nickel Corp announced it was acquiring a stake in Salt Lake Mining, an Australian nickel and gold producer, as well as all of Vancouver-based VMS Ventures Inc, part owner of a copper mine in Manitoba. (bit.ly/1o1zo1Z)

** David Baazov, chairman and chief executive of Amaya Inc , owner of the popular PokerStars brand, said on Monday that he and an unnamed group of investors, with whom he is "in discussions", plan to make a takeover offer for all the shares of the company at C$21 per share, for a total valuation of about C$2.8 billion ($2 billion). (bit.ly/1o1zVB4)

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous and Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd announced a new program on Monday, which would give companies building new petrochemical plants a total of C$500 million ($357 million) in royalty credits. (bit.ly/1o1Alap)

** Canada's biggest banks are relying more heavily on wholesale funding than their global peers, a situation that tends to raise the risk of periodic difficulties in refinancing debt, according to Moody's Investors Service. (bit.ly/1o1Azi0)

** A pregnant Canadian who travelled to Brazil in December told the National Post that she is facing aborting her baby because she has been refused testing for the Zika virus, which the World Health Organization on Monday declared a global emergency. (bit.ly/205fnn2)