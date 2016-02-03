Feb 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian pension plans took a major hit in January from
the turmoil in global markets, suffering a drop in their funding
solvency as bond yields fell and their investment portfolios
posted losses, according to pension consulting firm Aon Hewitt.
(bit.ly/1SFqRNm)
** China has reduced the sentence for Huseyin Celil, the
Canadian man imprisoned for life on militant-related charges and
for endangering state security. (bit.ly/1X2GgYU)
** Like oil producers around the world, Norway's national
energy company Statoil has taken the axe to almost
every part of its business. But Statoil is swimming against the
tide in one important respect. It is among a handful of energy
companies that has so far maintained its dividend, and it may be
the only one that is actually considering raising the payout. (bit.ly/1Ssh5jw)
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario's largest credit union, Meridian, is trying to
kick off the spring home buying season as temperatures outside
make it look like April has already arrived in some parts of the
country. (bit.ly/1NODYFE)
** Canadian auto sales soared 9.6 percent in January, with
11 different brands reporting double-digit growth. Continuing
the trend of the past several months, pickup trucks and SUVs
drove the sales increase, with light truck sales up 17 percent
and passenger car sales down 3.8 percent, according to data from
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. (bit.ly/1SXAAQD)
** Wal Mart Canada is bringing its "click and
collect" online grocery service to Toronto this week. In
Toronto, the service will be offered initially at 12 stores. It
takes orders up to 21 days in advance and carries a pickup fee
of C$ 3 ($2.14). (bit.ly/1SshP88)
($1 = 1.4018 Canadian dollars)
