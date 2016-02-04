Feb 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Lowe's Inc got it right the second time. The U.S. home improvement chain has won a C$3.2 billion ($2.34 billion) deal to acquire Quebec based Rona Inc by taking some savvy steps to get key stakeholders in the province on board.

** Quebec Economy Minister Dominique Anglade warned in an interview that her government would intervene in future takeovers of Quebec based companies if the offers are non solicited.

** TransCanada Corp said it has an agreement with the Canadian arm of Zurich based ABB for the manufacture of at least 22 electrical stations in the Montreal area. The deal is valued at "several million dollars".

** The National Energy Board shouldn't make a decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project "by a show of hands", a lawyer for a group of Canada's largest oil companies argued Wednesday.

** Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Emanuella Enenajor says that, based on her calculations, the Canadian government could spend as much as an additional C$15 billion ($10.95 billion) annually and still meet its goal of lowering the debt to GDP ratio.

** Colorado based Intrawest, which operates popular North American ski properties including Mont Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, said season pass sales increased six percent compared to the prior year. ($1 = 1.3704 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)