Feb 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario government will unveil a strategy in June to combat human trafficking, and while it will not focus solely on indigenous women, the province acknowledges that the exploitation "overwhelmingly" affects indigenous women. (bit.ly/1V8iY2z)

** Voters in an Ontario by-election have meted out a harsh blow to Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals, handing a 24-point victory to the Progressive Conservatives in Whitby-Oshawa. (bit.ly/1owJiZL)

** Big Plastic is laying down the legal gauntlet against a Montreal suburb that is looking at banning plastic bags later this year. The Canadian Plastic Bag Association served the City of Brossard with a legal letter on Thursday demanding it back off on its proposed shopping-bag bylaw. Officials in the town are expected to pass a bylaw next Tuesday that would see a ban come into effect by September. (bit.ly/1V8n2je)

NATIONAL POST

** The multi-billion dollar sole source deal to build a new fleet of warships for the Royal Canadian Navy is being reviewed by a newly-formed Cabinet committee set up to take a closer look at controversial defence procurement contracts. (bit.ly/1Rvz9I9)

** Canada could be among a handful of countries to adopt negative interest rates in the next two years as the European policy experiment gains popularity, says a new report from Citigroup. (bit.ly/1QvUqN2)

** TransCanada Corp said Thursday more layoffs are expected as the energy sector grapples with plunging oil prices, after confirming it let go 10 percent of workforce in the fourth quarter. (bit.ly/1ovNDME) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)