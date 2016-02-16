Feb 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The University of British Columbia's board of governors
has rejected a proposal by faculty and students to sell off
investments related to oil, gas and coal, marking the latest
blow for a national movement to rid university endowments of
their involvement in fossil-fuel industries. (bit.ly/20B3tBq)
** British Columbia will introduce new measures to improve
the collection of data around real estate transactions, which
will then be shared with the Canada Revenue Agency, information
Finance Minister Mike de Jong said on Monday. (bit.ly/1mEf3hT)
NATIONAL POST
** Analysts believe aircraft maker Bombardier
could report a significant decline in year-over-year aircraft
deliveries and net orders when it releases Q4 results on
Wednesday, as it struggles with a weak market for business jets
and an ongoing order drought for its CSeries jetliner. (bit.ly/1OdEqgE)
** As politicians coast to coast engage in a war of words
over the safety of TransCanada Corp's Energy East
pipeline, Canada's pipeline industry association is working to
build confidence by holding meetings with first responders to
drum up more grass-roots support, particularly in Quebec. (bit.ly/1Vjr7RR)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)