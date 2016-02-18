Feb 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal government plans to launch a full-scale review of the controversial temporary foreign workers program, which limits foreign workers to 10 percent of a company's work force in low-paying jobs, and prohibits employers from hiring them in regions of high unemployment. (bit.ly/1R9u71K)

** Air Canada, the country's largest airline, has signed a letter of intent to buy as many as 75 of Bombardier's new C Series planes, giving the troubled Montreal-based transportation giant the first order it has landed since September, 2014. (bit.ly/1mJpDUJ)

** Jean-Pierre Blais, chairman of Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator, is calling on the federal government to take quick action to resolve an outstanding appeal over small competitors' access to the highest-speed Internet services.(bit.ly/1PHK277)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Jetlines Inc said on Wednesday that it plans to list on the TSX Venture Exchange in a reverse takeover of Jet Metal Corp, a junior uranium explorer, with the IPO expected sometime in May. (bit.ly/1Qmt3uv)

** Barrick Gold Corp has set aggressive new targets for debt and cost reduction as it looks to continue momentum after a largely successful 2015. (bit.ly/1Q33lJH)

** In the latest caustic outbreak in an ongoing cultural war, the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) accused the York University's faculty association of endorsing "a campaign of censorship against Israel and the Jewish People". (bit.ly/20FXBXV) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)