** Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he wants nothing to do with Ottawa's plan for a national minimum price on greenhouse gas emissions as he raises the political heat ahead of the First Ministers climate summit scheduled for Vancouver in two weeks.(bit.ly/1KZ1iG7)

** Quebec lawmakers and business leaders are cranking up pressure on the Canadian government to help Bombardier Inc as the struggling plane maker lays plans to refresh its board of directors in the weeks ahead. (bit.ly/1osgxgg)

** An accident in Canada that killed passengers in a 2011 Toyota RAV4 has led to a worldwide recall of about 2.9 million Toyota Motor Corp RAV4 crossovers, many of them built in Canada. (bit.ly/1PHPE19)

** In a debate on Israel, the Conservatives, Liberals and NDP agreed that the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against the only democracy in the Middle East is a misguided idea that undermines the prospects of peace. (bit.ly/1VrEL5f)

** The global economy is growing at a stubbornly weak pace and governments should be deploying fiscal tools alongside monetary policy to stoke growth, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in its latest outlook Thursday. (bit.ly/1OjitwV)