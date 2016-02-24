Feb 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, Canada's biggest drugstore chain, is exploring the possibility of getting into medical-marijuana sales in a move that would dramatically alter the landscape of the new industry, bringing one of the country's best-known retailers into the business if the strategy went ahead. (bit.ly/1LFfQWs)

** Canada's spy agencies have tracked 180 Canadians who are engaged with terrorist organizations abroad, while another 60 have returned home. (bit.ly/1STm9gM)

** The Liberal government will introduce climate legislation on Wednesday, and on Thursday it will unveil detailed regulations for its long-promised cap-and-trade regime that aims to hit an aggressive 2020 greenhouse gas emissions target.(bit.ly/1Qc1xKY)

NATIONAL POST

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau's federal budget in March is set to include C$1 billion ($723 million) in targeted relief for oil-producing provinces that are coping with a severe economic downturn. (bit.ly/1TyAkGI)

** Fares on an express train from downtown Toronto to Pearson international airport are being slashed by more than half because of lower-than-expected ridership. Since Union-Pearson Express launched in June, the one-way fare was decried by many as too expensive. (bit.ly/1WInaGx) ($1 = C$1.38) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)