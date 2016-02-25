Feb 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** For the first time since the early 1980's, Alberta is
expected to have an economic slump that lasts for two years as
low oil prices persist, and the province's Finance Minister Joe
Ceci warned of a "once-in-a-generation" challenge reflected in a
provincial deficit that could top C$10.4 billion ($7.59 billion)
next year. (bit.ly/1R3Cjhu)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's medical marijuana industry is being thrown into
new turmoil by a court ruling that threatens to undercut its
business model. Federal court judge Michael Phelan gave patients
the right to grow their own cannabis, arguing the current system
restricts access to the drug. (bit.ly/1R3Df5A)
** Health Canada is advising anyone who bought a natural
health product claiming to treat cancer called Novodalin B17 to
contact their doctor for a followup. The federal agency said it
is an unauthorized product and that it does not permit cancer
treatment claims to be made for natural health products. (bit.ly/1QfJ4gw)
($1 = 1.3695 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)