Feb 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Enbridge Inc's Chief Executive Al Monaco says his company is aiming to invest $1 billion a year in natural gas and renewable energy projects, as it looks to rebalance its earnings away from oil over the longer term and take advantage of the global push to a lower-carbon economy. (bit.ly/1KXycHt)

** Wealth managers are bracing for a busy day even though fewer Canadians say they plan to drop cash into registered retirement savings plans this year in the wake of the market turmoil. A recent Bank of Montreal study found that 61 percent of Canadians intend to a make a contribution to their RRSP accounts by the deadline, down slightly from 64 percent last year. (bit.ly/1KXyUEu)

** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has spent more than half-a-million dollars on private flights in the past five years, but her office is defending the expense as necessary, saying that it falls within the annual budget. More than $65,000 was spent on charter flights between Vancouver and Kelowna since July 2013, when Clark was elected the MLA for Westside-Kelowna in a by-election. (bit.ly/1KXAF4z)