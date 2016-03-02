March 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's oil-battered economy in 2015 grew at less than half the pace of 2014, Statistics Canada reported, as a return to sluggish growth in the fourth quarter punctuated a disappointing year. (bit.ly/1L5vRdE)

** Nexen Energy ULC, the Calgary-based company acquired by China's CNOOC Ltd more than three years ago, says it has cut 120 jobs in Canada. (bit.ly/1L5uxYb)

NATIONAL POST

** A former adviser at RBC Dominion Securities Inc and Scotia Capital Inc is alleged to have "impersonated his clients" at a firm he started after settling disciplinary actions in connection with his work at the two major banks. (bit.ly/1L5zaBy)

** Existing home sales continue to stall in the oilpatch, prompting a request from the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) for sellers to compromise on pricing. CREB reported there were 1,127 units sold in the city in February, a 6.63 percent drop from a year ago and 37 percent below the long-term average for the month. (bit.ly/1L5reAl) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)