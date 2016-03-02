March 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's oil-battered economy in 2015 grew at less than
half the pace of 2014, Statistics Canada reported, as a return
to sluggish growth in the fourth quarter punctuated a
disappointing year. (bit.ly/1L5vRdE)
** Nexen Energy ULC, the Calgary-based company
acquired by China's CNOOC Ltd more than three years
ago, says it has cut 120 jobs in Canada. (bit.ly/1L5uxYb)
NATIONAL POST
** A former adviser at RBC Dominion Securities Inc and
Scotia Capital Inc is alleged to have "impersonated his clients"
at a firm he started after settling disciplinary actions in
connection with his work at the two major banks. (bit.ly/1L5zaBy)
** Existing home sales continue to stall in the oilpatch,
prompting a request from the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB)
for sellers to compromise on pricing. CREB reported there were
1,127 units sold in the city in February, a 6.63 percent drop
from a year ago and 37 percent below the long-term average for
the month. (bit.ly/1L5reAl)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)