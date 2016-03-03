UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The National Energy Board said Canadian crude oil imports leaped by 16 percent last year to 736,000 barrels a day, including growing supplies from U.S. shale producers and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia. From less than 100,000 barrels a day as recently as five years ago, imports of U.S. crude surged to more than 400,000 barrels a day in 2015. (bit.ly/1LAVfb7)
** The Ontario Securities Commission is taking a closer look at actively managed funds to determine if portfolio managers are fulfilling their duty or whether they are exhibiting a close tracking of their benchmark index, such as the S&P 500 or the S&P/TSX composite index. (bit.ly/1LAWO8S)
NATIONAL POST
** Vancouver realtors say February was the best month on record for sales in the history of the city, a set of results that backs up a new report suggesting the luxury market in the city has nowhere to go but up. (bit.ly/1LATWsM)
** McKesson Corp's acquisition of drug chain Rexall will give the U.S. health-care services and technology giant, a national retail store network with deeper pockets to battle Loblaw Cos Ltd owned Shoppers Drug Mart and will likely spur more consolidation in the sector, experts say. (bit.ly/1LAXM55) (Compiled by Sagameswaran S in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.