March 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Lobbying Commissioner Karen Shepherd is looking into
former Quebec premier Jean Charest's activities in favour of the
Energy East pipeline, including an offer to the Prime Minister's
Office to organize a meeting with officials from TransCanada
Corp (bit.ly/1nkPnXT)
** Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won agreement from
the premiers on a broad strategy to reduce greenhouse-gas
emissions and build Canada's clean economy, but could not gather
enough support for a national minimum carbon price. (bit.ly/1nkPxyB)
NATIONAL POST
** Despite signs of life in oil prices, companies in Calgary
continue to retrench, cutting jobs, shutting in production and
scaling back spending plans. Repsol Oil and Gas Canada Inc, the
company formally known as Talisman Energy, said it would lay off
10 percent to 15 percent of its staff over the course of the
week, but would not give a specific number. (bit.ly/1nkOQ8j)
** Crowley Holdings Inc, an Alaskan company engaged in
distributing liquefied natural gas, has applied for an export
permit to the National Energy Board, adding to the growing list
of companies seeking to ship surplus Canadian natural gas to
energy-hungry markets. (bit.ly/1nkP6nZ)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)