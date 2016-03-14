March 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** More than two years after U.S. authorities began investigating Kinross Gold Corp for alleged corruption in Africa, the case remains unresolved, but details of the company's financial activities are starting to leak out.(bit.ly/1ppaxGs)

** Brazil's political crisis deepened on Sunday when opposition parties seized the occasion of nationwide anti-corruption demonstrations to push for a change in power. An estimated 1.8 million people took to the streets in peaceful protests across the country, demanding the resignation of President Dilma Rousseff.(bit.ly/1poNcEK)

** The federal government is fond of boasting about how its controls on weapons exports are among the strongest in the world, but Canadians are left largely in the dark over precisely what military and security equipment is being shipped to foreign customers - including those with poor human-rights records.(bit.ly/1ppaUkn)

NATIONAL POST

** The sudden resignation of longtime Royal Bank of Canada director Joao Pedro Reinhard, who faces a drug-related charge, should mitigate "reputational contagion" at Canada's largest bank, corporate governance experts say.(bit.ly/1RgIll1)

** As the Bank of Canada hunts down a candidate to become the first Canadian woman on a banknote, numismatists are pointing out that there's already been one. Princess Patricia, who died in 1974, was the wildly popular daughter of a Canadian Governor General whose portrait was chosen to grace a patriotic $1 note issued in the midst of the First World War. (bit.ly/1P7TDAz) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)