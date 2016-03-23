March 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal government has frozen the small business tax rate, despite an election promise to reduce it over the next three years. In the budget Tuesday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau indicated the tax rate on businesses earning less than C$500,000 ($382,263) a year will remain at 10.5 percent. (bit.ly/1WHDVlH)

** The federal Liberals say they will inject more than C$2.3-billion into a series of affordable-housing measures, including a new program to offer low-cost loans to developers to build as many as 10,000 rental units. (bit.ly/1q1Jcdi)

** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp will get a C$150-million boost to its bottom line after enduring years of deep cuts, as Tuesday's federal budget earmarked cash to help drive the public broadcaster's continuing shift to digital platforms. (bit.ly/1RkhwHn)

NATIONAL POST

** The Liberal government claims its new two-phase infrastructure spending program will boost Canada's GDP by 0.2 percent this year and 0.4 percent next year. Phase one consists of C$11.9 billion for a mix of "green," social and transit projects over the next two years. Phase two will focus on the construction of projects over the next eight years that will go "hand in hand with the transition to a low-carbon economy," the government said. (bit.ly/1RySKso)

** Facebook, the world's most popular mobile app, is dropping its support of the BlackBerry and BBOS platforms. BlackBerry App Ecosystem lead Lou Gazzola announced the change in a blog post, saying Facebook would discontinue support of their essential APIs for BlackBerry. (bit.ly/1VDDg6h)

** The makers of French's ketchup is getting ready to announce plans to begin bottling some of it in Ontario. The announcement follows an uproar over the past two weeks that triggered a consumer movement to buy French's ketchup, which contains tomatoes grown and processed in Leamington. That forced one of the largest grocery chains in the country to backtrack on an announcement it would stop stocking the product, after claiming low sales. (bit.ly/1U7YauL)

