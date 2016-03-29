March 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Gareth Joyce, president of Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc, has resigned after less than three months on the job. (bit.ly/1pHazsM)

** Canadian Craigslist rival VarageSale's Chief executive, Carl Mercier, said on Monday that he was promoting Andrew Sider to CEO, while he would take on the job of chief product officer. (bit.ly/1pHb4CY)

** Sick days are costing Ontario school boards C$1 billion ($758.90 million) a year, according to a report by School Boards' Co-operative Inc. (bit.ly/1pHbjho)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian miner Columbus Gold Corp launched a proxy fight against Eastmain Resources Inc on Monday. (bit.ly/1pHbNEn)

** In his zeal to investigate reports of rampant harassment in the workplace, RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson was formally accused of being a bully. The 2012 allegation prompted the then public safety minister Steven Blaney to probe Paulson's conduct and force the commissioner to apologize for exercising "bad judgment." (bit.ly/1UStrlq)