March 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The aftershocks of the commodities price collapse,
already plucking C$1,800 a year out of Canadians' pockets, could
persist for more than two years and permanently impair the
economy, according to the Bank of Canada. (bit.ly/1PHh6J2)
** As Dollarama Inc prepares to raise its top
prices to C$4 from C$3 amid steeper purchasing costs, the
retailer has found new meaning in the lowly toothpick. (bit.ly/1SAGYL8)
NATIONAL POST
** Five oil-producing economies are on the verge of collapse
if oil prices do not stabilize soon, according to RBC Capital
Markets. (bit.ly/1RLZd0h)
** Kinross Gold Corp finally has a workable
development plan for its long-troubled Tasiast mine. The
Toronto-based miner greenlighted the first phase of a two-step
expansion plan at Tasiast on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1ZMMv4c)
** Jeff Melanson, CEO of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, has
resigned - mired in a messy courtroom battle with his estranged
wife, Eleanor McCain, that involves sordid allegations of
deception and sexual improprieties. (bit.ly/1UV8573)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)